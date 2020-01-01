Mindful snacking brand Supernola, part of Evolve Brands, has launched nationally its on-the-go line of organic and plant-based clusters made with superfoods, fruits, tree nuts and seeds. Created with the mission to make healthy eating easy, the nutrient-dense line incorporates high-quality ingredients sourced from around the world. The non-GMO, certified-organic and -Paleo, grain- and dairy-free clusters are formulated to be easy on the digestive system and can stand in for a single-serve energy/snack bar as a multifunctional snack for any occasion. Available in six flavors -- Banana Nut Crunch, Dark Chocolate Nut Crunch, Dragon Fruit Lemon Zest, Honey Sweet Goji, Triple Berry Vanilla and Pineapple Ginger Fusion -- Supernola retails for a suggested price range of $2.79-$2.99 per 1.5-ounce pack of clusters.