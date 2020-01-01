Following more than a year of development and research, Danimals, the No 1 kids’ brand in the yogurt aisle, has introduced Super Danimals, a low-fat yogurt created to help support the immune system through the inclusion of probiotics and vitamins C and D. Joining Danimals’ line of kid-friendly, nutritious dairy snacks, the product comes in three flavors: Cherry Vanilla, Blueberry and Strawberry. “Based on our research, we know children’s health is always on parents’ minds, and families are exploring new ways to help support their children’s immune systems with the snacks they buy,” said Kristie Leigh, RD, senior manager of scientific affairs at Danone North America, maker of Danimals. “By regularly adding Super Danimals to a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, parents can feel good about helping support their children’s immune systems with a tasty snack their kids love.” With no artificial preservative ingredients and no colors or flavors from artificial sources, the line comes in packs of six 4-ounce cups retailing for a suggested $3.99 each.