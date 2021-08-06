In partnership with Sunkist, the Jel Sert Company is proud to introduce Sunkist Vitamin C Liquid Water Enhancers. Providing the Citrus Taste you crave with the Vitamin C you need, these Liquid Water Enhancers are available in three unique, fruit-flavored fusions: Blueberry Lemonade, Tangerine Passion Fruit, and Ginger Grapefruit. They contain 100% Daily Value of Vitamin C per serving, along with zero calories or sugar, and no artificial sweeteners. Combining bold flavors with functionality, Sunkist Vitamin C Liquid Water Enhancers offer a guilt free, great tasting product.