Sunbasket Expands Beyond Traditional Meal Kits

Sunbasket's latest offering is aimed at accommodating busy Americans looking for a convenient but healthy meal solution. Expanding beyond its traditional meal kits, the company has extended its Fresh & Ready product line with ready-to-heat healthy lifestyle bowls. Sunbasket will offer more than 15 new single-serve grain bowls, noodle bowls and burrito bowls on its menu, starting Feb. 20.

"Now more than ever, consumers are looking for healthy, convenient and modern meals that fit more seamlessly into their lifestyles, whether working from home or on the go," said Sunbasket CEO Don Barnett. "Sunbasket Fresh & Ready bowls are a high-quality, nutrient-rich alternative to unhealthy takeout or bland frozen food that busy consumers can heat and eat in minutes to fuel up at lunchtime between video calls, at the office when they're crunched for time or at the end of a long day when they don't feel like cooking."

Sunbasket's Fresh & Ready bowls range between 400 and 600 calories and can be heated in an oven or microwave in minutes. Like the company's other offerings, the lifestyle bowls adhere to strict ingredient standards and feature gourmet touches such as heirloom grains, small -batch spices, plant-based proteins and braised premium meats.

"Bowls are a fantastic way to get all the flavor and nourishment that your body craves in one convenient dish," said Sunbasket co-founder and Executive Chef Justine Kelly. "Our Fresh & Ready bowls take you on a global culinary journey, filled with bold flavors and feel-good ingredients, within minutes and without any of the prep or cleanup."

Recipes include a Middle Eastern chickpea and freekeh grain bowl, a Sichuan glass noodle bowl made with Impossible plant-based beef, and a burrito bowl with achiote-citrus braised pork, sweet corn and black beans.

In addition to the healthy meal kits that the company is known for, Sunbasket offers a rotation of more than a dozen Fresh & Ready meals each week that are delivered to subscribers' doorsteps. Each recipe is crafted with organic ingredients and premium proteins by Kelly, her award-winning culinary team and registered dietitians to meet the needs of people seeking healthier fare such as Paleo, low-carb, diabetes-friendly, pescatarian, vegetarian and gluten-free meals.

San Francisco-based Sunbasket has been delivering nutrient-rich restaurant-quality meal kits, ready-to-heat meals and snacks since 2014. The meal subscription service offers more than 30 new options every week that fit a variety of healthy lifestyles. In October 2021, Sunbasket partnered with Instacart to offer a la carte weekly delivery fulfilled by the meal delivery company. Through the Sunbasket storefront on Instacart, customers can now order any meal available on the following week’s menu, at the press of a button.