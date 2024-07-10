Iconic dried-fruit snack brand Sun-Maid Growers of California has now unveiled its latest product line: Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve. Created for adult palates, the curated snack line features four individually wrapped varieties: Dried Mixed Berries (cranberries, Bing cherries, and blueberries); Sea Salt Chocolate Flavored Coated Banana Chips; Dried Whole Cranberries; and Sea Salt Cocoa and Caramel Dusted Raisins. The premium options were crafted to encourage consumers to snack mindfully and appreciate the flavors and textures provided. A 4-ounce box of five portable single-serve 0.8-ounce pouches of any variety, each offering convenience and portion control for anywhere snacking, retails for a suggested $4.99.