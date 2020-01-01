Sun-Maid Bites and Sour Raisin Snacks

As kids head back to school -- whether that means a desk in a physical building or a laptop at home -- they’ll need wholesome snacks to fuel their studies, so parents can turn to innovative products from raisin producer Sun-Maid. The company’s granola-based Bites, made with such ingredients as nuts, oats and whole fruit, contain less than 5 grams of added sugar and no artificial flavors or colors. Sun-Maid Bites come in four kid-centric flavors: S’mores, Birthday Cake, PB&J, and Banana Split. Meanwhile, gluten-free Sour Raisin Snacks, featuring non-GMO whole fruit and no added sugar or artificial ingredients, recently added Blue Raspberry to its lineup of flavors. A convenient resealable 3-ounce package of either product retails for a suggested $2.99.