Cold-pressed beverage maker Suja Organic has entered the ready-to-drink protein beverage category with the launch of Suja Organic Protein Shakes. Since many consumers are already cross-purchasing Suja Organic products and other protein beverages, this strategic move aims to capture share in that fast-growing market and keep more consumers within the brand’s ecosystem, as well as to demonstrate adaptability and a commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its consumers. Suja Organic Protein Shakes were developed by a team of experts to provide consumers with vital nutrients to support whole-body health. Each bottle contains 16 grams of plant-based protein derived from pea, rice and hemp; an essential blend of vitamins A, B, C, D and E; the mineral power of iron, calcium and potassium; and fiber. Made with 100% USDA Certified Organic and non-GMO ingredients, the product line comes in three flavors: Vanilla Cinnamon, Chocolate and Coffee Bean. A ready-to-drink 12-ounce bottle retails for a suggested $4.99 at Target stores nationwide and online, and on the brand’s website.