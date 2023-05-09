SuckerPunch Pickle Pouch Snack Packs are now available nationwide at more 3,100 Walgreens stores – marking the first big national rollout at a major retailer for the product from a brand already noted for its bold pickle flavors. Retailing for a suggested $1.79 per fresh-packed 3.4-fluid-ounce grab-and-go pouch, the shelf-stable line comes in two varieties: Bread & Butter, characterized by SuckerPunch as “a little sweet and a little savory,” and Classic Dill, offering “big dill flavor with a fresh, crisp crunch.”