Quick-service restaurant chain Subway has partnered with specialty food manufacturer T. Marzetti Co. on a line of Subway sauces in time for National Sauce Month in March. The four signature varieties, which can be used for dipping, cooking and more, are rolling out to grocery stores and retailers across the country: Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Baja Chipotle and, exclusive to this launch, Creamy Italian MVP, which is described by Subway as “a new twist on [its] MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette.” The four 16-ounce bottled sauces, which should be refrigerated after opening, retail for a suggested $3.98 each. Subway and T. Marzetti have also collaborated on recipes that highlight the unique flavor of each sauce, such as Asian Chicken Bowl or Grilled Shrimp Salsa. The Subway Sauce program helps support the Fresh Start Scholarship Fund, a program that offers tuition assistance to Sandwich Artists, Subway restaurant employees.