Press enter to search
Close search

Subway Developing New Licensed Products

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Subway Developing New Licensed Products

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 01/08/2021
Subway Developing New Licensed Products Food Lifestyle Products
Subway is working with Broad Street Licensing Group to expand the well-known sandwich brand's licensed footprint.

Subway has tapped Broad Street Licensing Group (BSLG) to represent the famous sandwich brand and restaurant chain and grow its licensed footprint. The partnership will focus on the creation of Subway branded licensed food and lifestyle products.

“Our collaboration with Broad Street Licensing Group enables us to connect fans to the Subway brand in new and unexpected ways,” noted Mike Kappit, chief operating and insights officer at Milford, Connecticut-based Subway. “With BSLG, we will grow our presence beyond our natural borders into other retail environments and strengthen our positioning as a food and lifestyle brand.” 

“Subway is an iconic brand known throughout the world for customized, delicious subs made with quality and fresh ingredients,” said Bill Cross, SVP of business development at Montclair, New Jersey-based BSLG, which received a 2019 Licensing International Award for the Best Licensed Products in the Food and Beverage category. “Through our work with Subway, we will highlight the restaurant’s iconic image along with its fresh, high-quality ingredients to bring fans licensed food and lifestyle products.”

Owned and operated by more than 20,000 franchise owners, who employ many people in their communities, Subway operates restaurants in 100-plus countries.

BSLG has worked with such brands as Burger King, SeaPak Seafood, Farm Rich Foods, Old World Spices, Playboy, Tony Roma’s, Steak n Shake, 99 Restaurants, Culinary Institute of America, Unilever, Cutty Sark and Guinness. 

Also Worth Reading

Grocers Stand to Benefit Further With Foodservice in Freefall Prepared Foods

Grocers Stand to Benefit Further With Foodservice in Freefall

Restaurant operators expect Q1 sales declines

Saladworks Opens Restaurant at Giant Co. Store

Camp Hill, Pa., location debuted Oct. 12

Hy-Vee Changing Market Grilles to Wahlburgers Restaurants

Hy-Vee Changing Market Grilles to Wahlburgers Restaurants

All 21 locations get the boot

Ocean Spray Farmers for Chefs Alliance Launches Restaurants Massachusetts

Ocean Spray Farmers for Chefs Alliance Launches

Partnership aims to help independent restaurants in Massachusetts

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Denny’s Introduces Meal Kits, Grocery Delivery
Coronavirus
Denny’s Introduces Meal Kits, Grocery Delivery
Deli / Prepared Foods
Blount Fine Foods Names Senior Director of Marketing