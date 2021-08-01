Subway Developing New Licensed Products

Subway has tapped Broad Street Licensing Group (BSLG) to represent the famous sandwich brand and restaurant chain and grow its licensed footprint. The partnership will focus on the creation of Subway branded licensed food and lifestyle products.

“Our collaboration with Broad Street Licensing Group enables us to connect fans to the Subway brand in new and unexpected ways,” noted Mike Kappit, chief operating and insights officer at Milford, Connecticut-based Subway. “With BSLG, we will grow our presence beyond our natural borders into other retail environments and strengthen our positioning as a food and lifestyle brand.”

“Subway is an iconic brand known throughout the world for customized, delicious subs made with quality and fresh ingredients,” said Bill Cross, SVP of business development at Montclair, New Jersey-based BSLG, which received a 2019 Licensing International Award for the Best Licensed Products in the Food and Beverage category. “Through our work with Subway, we will highlight the restaurant’s iconic image along with its fresh, high-quality ingredients to bring fans licensed food and lifestyle products.”

Owned and operated by more than 20,000 franchise owners, who employ many people in their communities, Subway operates restaurants in 100-plus countries.

BSLG has worked with such brands as Burger King, SeaPak Seafood, Farm Rich Foods, Old World Spices, Playboy, Tony Roma’s, Steak n Shake, 99 Restaurants, Culinary Institute of America, Unilever, Cutty Sark and Guinness.