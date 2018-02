Strongbow Hard Ciders' newest flavor, Rosé Apple, is a semi-dry hard cider with a touch of red-fleshed apples, a fruity taste and 5 percent ABV. The global brand says its new brew is reminiscent of a rosé wine but with 50 percent less sugar than the leading U.S. hard ciders. The shelf-stable cider is available in 6-packs of 11.2-fluid-ounce bottles nationwide.