The original dry cider from Strongbow Hard Ciders is returning due to popular demand this summer. Original Dry., a dry cider made with a mixture of bittersweet and culinary apples for a crisp, less-sweet taste, contains no artificial flavors or colors and contains 5 percent ABV. It will be available in single-serve 16.9-ounce cans and four-packs of the cans, replacing the 14.9-ounce Gold Apple can.