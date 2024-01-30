Straus Family Creamery Organic Kefir

Northern California certified-organic creamery Straus Family Creamery, has now come out with minimally processed lowfat kefir in two flavors: Plain and Blueberry. As with Straus’ milk and cream, the creamy, tart kefir is packaged in the mission-driven brand’s reusable glass bottles to support its tradition of climate-resilient practices, sustainable organic farming and zero-waste goals. Made with milk from pasture-based herds on family-owned dairy farms in Western Marin and Sonoma counties, the cultured, fermented milk beverage contains pure and simple ingredients and no additives, thickeners, stabilizers or preservatives. Both flavors in the vegetarian, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and certified kosher line boast 11 beneficial live and active cultures and billions of CFUs (colony-forming units) of active microorganisms per serving. Straus Kefir also boasts six nutrient claims: It’s a good source of protein, high in calcium, and low in fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium. The plain variety is unsweetened with no added sugars, while its blueberry counterpart contains real organic blueberries and just 5 grams of added sugar per serving – less than other leading brands. Straus Kefir additionally offers prebiotics – nutrients that foster healthy gut bacteria – and both varieties deliver 20% of the recommended daily value of calcium. Packaged in reusable glass quart jars that can be rinsed after use and returned to retailers for the refund of a $3 glass deposit, Straus Kefir retails for a suggested $6.49. The product is available at select Whole Foods Market stores and independent natural grocers in Northern California, and will roll out to Sprouts Farmers Market and additional indies in select states west of the Rockies beginning in mid-February.