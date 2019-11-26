Strategic Supermarket Design Breathes New Life Into Stores

Supermarket owners and operators are as sophisticated and value conscious as their 21st- century customers — they have to be to remain competitive within a constantly evolving marketplace.

They know it is expected of them to maintain an up-to-date shopping facility that will provide a rewarding experience for the hands-on shopper and not disappoint the online customer when they arrive to pick up their order. They also know that the customer is watching how new-construction and renovation dollars are being spent, often assuming that an opulent renovation will cause a detrimental rise in prices.

Managers on the ground know they need to keep their store current — without spending too much, or appearing to spend too much. Most intuitively know what to do — now let's discuss how to do it.

Curb Appeal

This is a proven concept in real estate marketing. Realtors know that providing a great impression from the "curb" will get the prospective buyer to take the next step and investigate a property further.

Supermarkets also have — or lack — curb appeal, be it from a main street, highway or parking lot. Just like a prospective home owner, a shopper will often form their first impression when viewing the front façade.

Supermarket operators rarely have an unlimited budget to lavish on exterior façades, so they must be strategic about where to spend their construction/renovation dollars. When approaching a building, be it residential or retail, most people will look for the entry first — this is where you will make your most important first impression.