Supermarket Shelving Solutions Influence Store Profitability

“Retailers like that they have a durable, cost-effective American system that automatically faces products for improved impulse sales and labor reductions,” asserts Craig Weiskerger, director of sales and marketing at Trion Industries Inc., in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., referring to Trion’s newly developed Zip Track system, which can accommodate a variety of single-serve beverages; its adaptability has also been demonstrated store-wide.

But the company’s most popular shelving product, Weiskerger notes, is the WonderBar system, which helps retailers maximize available space by gaining space for more products. “It replaces the shelf with a tray and bar that keep products forward-faced, reducing labor and improving product presentation,” he says.

Scott Weakley, president of STM Display Sales, in Mississauga, Ontario, which distributes the Zip Track and WonderBar systems in Canada, observes: “We have found that retailers, especially in larger urban markets, are being hurt with the increasing value of land and the property tax increases, which have led to big increases in overhead leasing costs, and thus are paying more attention to store size and product mix, and are trying to find ways to fit more selection into a smaller footprint.”

New Options

Bryan Stirle, president of San Diego-based gondola shelving manufacturer Creative Store Solutions Inc., says that shelving is typically one of the last purchasing decisions to be made by a store owner. “Unfortunately, once the retailer gets to the point of a focus on shelving, they quickly realize that the purchase is not as straightforward as they thought,” Stirle admits.

“For the typical client I work with, when I tell them that the average lead time is four to six weeks for the shelving to be manufactured and shipped, it can seem overwhelming," he adds. "This is why I suggest that all store owners or project managers contact us once the plans have been put on paper, even if the plan set is not the final draft. We can always make changes to the shelf runs once the final draft has been approved.”