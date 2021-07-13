Strack & Van Til to Add Customer Intelligence Platform

To better engage with shoppers based on data-driven insights, Strack & Van Til is adopting a customer intelligence platform from tech company Birdzi. Set to begin rolling out in mid-August, the platform will allow the Midwest grocery chain to create targeted campaigns and enhance shopper value via capabilities like shopper analytics, digital offer management and customized ad flyers.

Personalization is a hallmark of the platform. Strack & Van Til will use Birdzi's AI-powered personalization campaign platform to create specific offers, discounts and communications for each customer. The grocer can also access a shopper quality index that tracks customer loyalty over time and helps measure the impact of marketing campaigns.

"We look forward to offering our shoppers a better customer experience with greater relevancy and savings on the products they want to buy.” said Jeff Strack, CEO of Strack & Van Til.

According to Iselin, N.J.-based Birdzi, the customer intelligence platform is proving effective in boosting shopper engagement and loyalty. “Retailers are beginning to realize the measurable ROI and the full range of capabilities that a customer intelligence platform can provide, and it signals a bigger trend towards data-centric personalization in the industry,” said Shekar Raman, Birdzi’s CEO and co-founder. “We’re proud to help regional retailers like Strack & Van Til, Weis Markets, Coborn’s and others become industry leaders in harnessing the power of smart, personalized engagement.”

Based in Highland, Ind., Strack & Van Til operates more than 20 stores across northwest Indiana and the Chicago area under the Strack & Van Til banner, and a Town and Country in Valparaiso, Ind.