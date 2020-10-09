Stop & Shop Supports Students With Snacks

Back to school looks different this fall, and as many students continue to face a nutritional gap, Stop & Shop has launched its Back-to-School Snack Program. Through early October, the program will provide a free bag of better-for-you snacks, as well as hand sanitizer, to students who visit one of the supermarket’s 52 stores hosting the program.

Each store will have a weekly distribution where parents and kids can go to a designated table to receive their free bag of snacks. The parent, guardian or child will be requested to show a school ID, and there is a limit of one snack bag per child, per week. The distribution dates vary by store, and customers can look for a sign at their local store to indicate when the event will take place each week.

“With COVID-19, we know that food insecurity has increased in the United States – and studies show that is particularly true for households with young children,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid. “We hope our snack program will make a difference in the lives of thousands of families and students across our communities.”

The participating stores include all 27 Stop & Shop locations in New York City, nine Boston stores and four Providence, Rhode Island, stores, as well as select stores in Westchester, New York; Western Massachusetts; Bridgeport and the Hartford area in Connecticut; and Fall River, Massachusetts.

Each bag contains:

RX Kids Double Chocolate Bar: a protein bar for kids

Whisps: light, crunchy cheese crisps that are delicious low-carb, high-protein snack

Sparkling Ice: Sparkling Water. Zero Sugar. Full of Flavor

MadeGood Chocolate Banana Bars & Chocolate Chip Crispy Squares: better-for-you versions of beloved treats

CLIF Kid Z-Bar: organic energy snack made for kids

Creative Roots: plant-powered hydration in a variety of fruit flavors

Life to Go hand sanitizer

A sidewalk chalk set

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC, an Ahold Delhaize USA company based in Quincy, Massachusetts, employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.