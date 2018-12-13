Stop & Shop Debuts Smaller-Format Store in MA

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC’s new small-format store opening Dec. 14 in Newton, Mass., is the first in the chain’s home state to feature its new logo and updated design, which debuted earlier this year at 21 Hartford, Conn.-area stores.

The 20,950-square-foot store will create about 100 new jobs for area residents, according to the chain.

“We are excited to share our new store with the Newton community, and proud to show the local community our new offerings that are centered around making grocery shopping more convenient for our customers,” noted Stop & Shop SVP of Operations Stacy Wiggins. “We know our customers’ needs are evolving, and we’re continuing to improve our shopping experience accordingly.”

The grand-opening celebration will consist of a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community-focused events all weekend long, among them giveaways, family-friendly entertainment and food sampling, with activities set to continue in early 2019. The store is also donating $1,000 to the Newton Food Pantry.

Store features include:

A full assortment of produce with more organic and locally sourced options

A selection of slow-cooked meats like brisket and baby back ribs prepared in the new in-store smoker, and growlers at a kombucha fountain. Coming in January: the ability for customers to create and bottle their own olive oil and vinegar blends at a DIY machine

Full-service deli, fresh salad bar, and sushi made in store

The ability to use the Scan It Mobile app to scan items and pay by smartphone

The option for shoppers to place online orders via Peapod and have groceries delivered straight to their car

The store renovations are part of a multiyear chainwide initiative that aims for a more customer-centric approach by offering more fresh, fast, local and healthy choices to make grocery shopping easier.

Based in Quincy, Mass., Stop & Shop employs more than 61,000 associates and operates 400-plus stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.