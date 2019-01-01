Stonyfield Organic Savory Snack Packs

Yogurt maker Stonyfield Organic has introduced three savory varieties in its no-spoon-required Snack Pack line. The recently added offerings – Classic Yogurt Hummus & Multigrain Tortilla Chip, Roasted Red Pepper Yogurt Hummus & Pretzel, and Garlic Yogurt Hummus & Pretzel – feature smooth and creamy Stonyfield Organic low-fat yogurt blended with hummus, and paired with a crunchy dipper of either organic tortilla chips or organic pretzels. Originally launched in August 2018 as the first yogurt snack pack to market, the refrigerated product line now consists of six items. As 2.25-ounce package retails for a suggested $2.29.