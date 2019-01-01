Press enter to search
Stonyfield Organic Daily Probiotics yogurt shots aim to support both immune and digestive health when consumed regularly as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle. The brand’s shots are made with real fruit and organic lowfat milk, contain just 60 calories per serving, and provide billions of live active cultures in a portable drink format. Daily Probiotics is also USDA certified organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and gluten-free. Available in Blueberry Pomegranate and Strawberry Acai varieties, the item comes in a 6-pack of 3.1-ounce bottles.

 

