Stew Leonard’s to Open 2nd New Jersey Supermarket

Stew Leonard’s has revealed plans to open a supermarket in the Styertowne Shopping Center at Bloomfield Avenue and Allwood Road in Clifton, N.J., sometime in 2024, according to a published report. The location will be the specialty grocer’s second New Jersey grocery store.

Northjersey.com also reported that the new supermarket would integrate the current Stew Leonard’s Wine & Spirits store located at Clifton’s Promenade Shops on Route 3.

[Read more: "Stew Leonard’s Names Jake Tavello COO"]

“My family and I just made a deal to have a new Stew Leonard’s take over the Seasons market in Clifton,” President and CEO Stew Leonard Jr. told the publication on May 2. “We are excited because we’ll be able to sell both food and wine in the store, as we plan to move Stew Leonard’s Wines & Spirits of Clifton into the new location.”

Seasons, a kosher supermarket chain with stores in New York and New Jersey, revealed last month that it had lost its lease in the Styertowne Shopping Center, where it had been since 2016. The grocer reportedly plans to open a full-sized supermarket in Toms River, N.J., next year, among other locations. Styertowne’s owner, George Jacobs, told Northjersey.com that Season was expected to vacate the shopping center in June.

Stew Leonard’s first New Jersey store, which opened in Paramus in 2019, also features a wine and spirits shop. When the Clifton store opens, the Norwalk, Conn.-based food retailer will operate eight stores. In addition to Paramus, its other locations are in Norwalk, Danbury, and Newington, Conn., and East Meadow, Farmingdale and Yonkers, N.Y. The Clifton store is currently being designed, with construction slated to begin this summer. Progressive Grocer recently named the company among its 2023 Top Regional Grocers.

The news comes shortly after the death of Stew Leonard’s founder and family patriarch Stew Leonard Sr. at the age of 93.