Seasons Preps for Grand Reopening in Scarsdale, NY

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year and then being acquired by a new owner, kosher independent supermarket chain Seasons will hold a grand-reopening event on March 3 at its Scarsdale, N.Y., location, with gourmet food tastings, giveaways, appearances by kosher-lifestyle influencers, and activities for kids.

At more than 12,000 square feet, the recently renovated Scarsdale store includes state-of-the-art kitchens and food production facilities, including new on-site pareve kitchens that allow for the in-house production of food products without the use of dairy or meat equipment, giving more choice to shoppers. The updated interior now has wider aisles that aim to make the shopping experience more comfortable, convenient and efficient.

"Seasons is welcoming the Scarsdale community to a renovated store with a completely new type of shopping experience" noted David Gellman, general manager of Seasons Scarsdale. "Our renovations were driven from our commitment to provide more family value options for our customers."

Among the store’s other attractions are an on-site butcher, a gourmet deli counter, a fish and sushi corner, a hot food section, and a bakery.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Seasons had been purchased by Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Maramont Corp., which revealed its intention to reopen the Scarsdale store. That location had closed in the wake of the bankruptcy filing, along with three others. The chain now operates six store in New Jersey and New York.