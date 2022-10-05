Developed by SC Johnson, STEM is a line of entomologist-tested and scientifically engineered bug-fighting insecticides and repellents powered by plant-derived active ingredients to fight bugs safely and effectively, when used as directed. Each product in the line uses botanical extracts like lemongrass, mint and rosemary oils in the following SKUs: 12-ounce Bug Killer Spray (Ants, Roaches, Flies); 10-ounce Bug Killer Spray (Flies, Mosquitoes, Gnats); 10-ounce Bug Killer Spray (Ants, Roaches, Spiders); 10-ounce Bug Killer Spray (Wasps, Hornets, Yellow Jackets); 5.4-fluid-ounce Fruit Fly Trap; 4-ounce Mosquito Repellent Spray; and 10-count Mosquito Repellent Wipes, all retailing for a suggested $6.99. None of the products contain added dye, fragrance or harsh chemical odor. The full STEM lineup provides a one-stop-shop of repellents and bug killers rooted in nature and optimized by science that families can feel good about using on themselves, as well as in their homes and around kids and pets.