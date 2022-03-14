Tea and functional beverage maker Steaz has now come out with two Steaz Antioxidant Brew Unsweetened Yerba Mate beverages. The varieties are extensions of the sweetened lineup of Steaz Antioxidant Brew Yerba Mate that rolled out last year. Offering the highest level of caffeine in the category, with 165 milligrams in every can, sourced from organic Coffeeberry fruit and yerba mate, the unsweetened SKUs can serve as a plant-based replacement to conventional energy drinks. Also, they contain 10% daily value of vitamin C per can, with zero sugar, no added sweeteners and only 10 calories per serving. The two unsweetened flavors are Unsweetened Elderberry, providing a balance of sweet and tart berry flavors with Yerba Mate undertones, and Unsweetened Half & Half, serving up fresh, crisp lemon combined with earthy Yerba Mate flavor. Available in standout black cans with pops of neon, vibrant colors, Steaz Antioxidant Brew Unsweetened Yerba Mate has an average suggested retail price range of $2.49-$2.89 per 16-fluid-ounce can of either variety.