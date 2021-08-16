St Pierre Brioche Loaf

Brioche, as a category, has been in growth consistently over the past three years. In 2018, the category was worth $108mn, but by the end of 2020, the brioche sector had more than doubled, with category value standing at $290mn.

St Pierre is key to driving value for retailers and is responsible for a third of the market. Research shows that 34 percent of consumers are buying brioche every time they go grocery shopping, and with French toast a US breakfast staple, having Brioche loaf on your shelves is key for retailers looking to capitalize on sales. St Pierre’s Brioche Loaf is an irresistible pre-sliced loaf, perfect at any time of the day. Its super-soft texture and gentle sweet taste make it a magnifique must-have for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.