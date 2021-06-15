Brioche, as a category, has been in growth consistently over the past three years. In 2018, the category was worth $108 million, but by the end of 2020, the brioche sector had more than doubled, with category value standing at $290 million. St Pierre is key to driving value for retailers and is responsible for a third of the market, even outpacing private label in value sales. St Pierre has driven the Brioche category with 63% brand growth year-on-year, whilst the rest of the category has grown at 61%. Research shows that 34% of consumers are buying brioche every time they go grocery shopping. The message here is clear — if you’re not offering brioche, you’re watching money walk out of the door.

St Pierre Brioche Burger Buns are a grilling season must-have for retailers looking to capitalize on summer sales. St Pierre’s pre-sliced, deliciously soft brioche buns boast a golden, plump texture to perfectly hold fillings together, with a distinctive shiny glaze on top. This gently sweet brioche bun tastes great with every type of ingredient from plant-based to BBQ’d meats — it’s this summer’s must-stock.