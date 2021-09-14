Square Roots Salad Mixes

Urban indoor-farming company Square Roots has entered the $8.1 billion packaged salad and greens category with branded packaged produce in Spring Mix and Super Mix varieties. Responsibly grown at the company’s new Grand Rapids, Mich., farm without pesticides or GMOs, the salad mixes offer a boost of healthy microgreens and crisp baby leaves grown across the company’s network of cloud-connected and climate-controlled indoor farms, with 100% traceability into the growing process. The Spring Mix offers a refreshing blend of kale, mizuna and tatsoi microgreens with crisp baby lettuce leaves, while the nutrient-packed Super Mix is a hearty blend of broccoli, kale, and cabbage microgreens with crunchy tatsoi leaves. Either variety retails for a suggested $5.99 per 3.75-ounce container. The launch of the salad mixes follows the introduction earlier this year of its expanded herb line, consisting of cilantro, dill and parsley grown at climate-controlled local farms in New York and Michigan.