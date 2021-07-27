Spudsy Sweet Potato Fries

Creator of the world’s first Sweet Potato Puff, Spudsy has now come out with crunchy Sweet Potato Fries to make it easier than ever for consumers of all ages to snack healthfully. The vegan, grain-free, non-GMO product line features Spudsy’s signature sweet potato flour, made from imperfect sweet potatoes normally deemed food waste, and a blend of wholesome ingredients. Sweet Potato Fries come in three varieties -- Hot Fry, Vegan Ranch Fry and Cheese Fry -- each retailing for a suggested $3.99 per 4-ounce bag. Spudsy upcycles by taking the 150,000,000 pounds of sweet potatoes that traditionally wind up in landfills because of minor flaws like shape, size and color and transforming them into snacks. The brand is currently on track to save 1 million imperfect sweet potatoes by the end of 2021.