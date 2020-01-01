SpudLove Organic Potato Chips

Press enter to search
Available in Sea Salt, Barbecue, Sea Salt and Vinegar, Jalapeno, and Cracked Pepper varieties, SpudLove Snacks’ potato USDA-certified organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Gluten-Free chips are sliced extra thick and made with a small-batch, slow-cook process from organically grown potatoes and simple seasonings. Potatoes used for SpudLove chips come from a family-owned farm, Threemile Canyon Farms, in Boardman, Ore., which uses sustainable farming practices. A 5-ounce bag of any variety retails for a suggested $3.99. Committed to caring for its community as much as its potato crops and land, SpudLove has created a partnership with Farmers Ending Hunger, donating fresh potatoes weekly to help feed hungry people in its farm’s Oregon community. 

 

