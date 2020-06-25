Sprouts, The Republic of Tea Team to Help School Garden Programs

The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation and The Republic of Tea, a purveyor of premium teas and herbs, are showing their support for school garden programs through the donation of $1 to the foundation for each Hibiscus Sangria Iced Tea or Blackberry Sage Iced Tea tin sold exclusively at Sprouts’ 350 locations across the United States.

“Gardening experiences provide children with an understanding of where healthy food comes from, nurtures their love of nature and positively reinforces what students are learning in the classroom,” explained Lyndsey Waugh, executive director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation. “The Republic of Tea and its team members are champions of our efforts to help empower children to make healthy food choices. We’re thrilled to be partnering to raise funds and awareness for hands-on youth education programs.”

The Republic of Tea has guaranteed a minimum donation of $30,000 as part of the initiative, and the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation will use the funds to aid various school garden programs. Last year, The Republic of Tea and Sprouts employees volunteered together at school gardens in San Francisco and Philadelphia.

“The Republic of Tea is honored to offer these two refreshingly delicious iced teas to support the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation,” said Kristina Tucker, “minister of enlightenment” at the Novato, California-based company. “We are inspired by the mission of educating children about healthy food and helping to provide them with enriching experiences in community gardens across the country.”

Retailing for $5.99 apiece, the recyclable tins hold eight large unbleached tea pouches, each designed to make a one-quart pitcher of iced tea. The Hibiscus Sangria Iced Tea is a caffeine-free herbal blend infusing tangy Nigerian hibiscus flowers with fruit flavors, while the Blackberry Sage Iced Tea combines sun-ripened blackberries and fresh sage with high-quality tea leaves.

Sprouts Farmers Market covers 100% of its foundation’s operations, so every dollar raised will go directly to the organization’s youth nutrition education programs nationwide, according to the retailer.

Phoenix-based Sprouts employs more than 35,000 team members at 350 in 23 states. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top grocers in North America.