Sprouts to Host National Hiring Day

Sprouts Farmers Markets is hosting walk-in interviews at all of its more than 300 supermarkets on Tuesday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The National Hiring Day aims to fill 1,500 open full-time and part-time positions.

Sprouts added 3,500 new jobs in 2018 and plans to open 13 additional stores in the second half of 2019, resulting in Sprouts Farmers Markets in 22 states.

“As our stores and workforce grow from coast to coast, our team members are instrumental in helping increase awareness of Sprouts and our unique products that make it easy for everyday shoppers to live a healthy lifestyle,” said Timmi Zalatoris, VP of Human Resources. “With job opportunities in a variety of departments across the store, Sprouts is a great place to learn and grow a career.”

Open positions span all departments and job responsibilities. Last year with team member discounts, employees saved more than $12 million and, with opportunities for professional growth, they were awarded more than $1 million in scholarships.

Specializing in fresh, natural and organic products, Sprouts employs more than 30,000 associates and operates 300-plus stores, currently in 19 states. The company is No. 22 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.