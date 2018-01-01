Sprizzeri Italian Canned Wine Spritzers

Sprizzeri is a canned wine spritzer that’s new to the United States from Italy. Infused with herbs, flower blossoms and fruit juice, the spritzer has been enjoyed since 1934, when it originated in Northern Italy. Imported by the August Wine Group, the beverage fits the current canned wine trend and comes in three flavors: Classico Orange with Bitters, Lime and Elderflower, and Secco Rosé. It retails in four-packs of 250-milliliter cans for a suggested $14.99.