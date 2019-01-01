Press enter to search
Close search

Spread the Love Power Butters

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Spread the Love Power Butters

Spread the Love Power Butters

Spread The Love, a brand of non-GMO, gluten-free, palm oil-free, vegan and 100% clean-label peanut butters, almond butters and artisan jams, has now come out with small-batch, naturally sweet, richly textured Power Butters in two superfood-packed varieties made with only two whole ingredients each and featuring a healthy amount of good fats. Almond Cashew provides protein and vitamin K, while Almond Flax boasts omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, fiber, and vitamin B. Almond Flax retails for a suggested $13.99 and Almond Cashew goes for a suggested $15.99 per 16-ounce jar. 

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Watkins Organic Dip Mixes

Watkins Organic Dip Mixes