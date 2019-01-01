Spread the Love Power Butters

Spread The Love, a brand of non-GMO, gluten-free, palm oil-free, vegan and 100% clean-label peanut butters, almond butters and artisan jams, has now come out with small-batch, naturally sweet, richly textured Power Butters in two superfood-packed varieties made with only two whole ingredients each and featuring a healthy amount of good fats. Almond Cashew provides protein and vitamin K, while Almond Flax boasts omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, fiber, and vitamin B. Almond Flax retails for a suggested $13.99 and Almond Cashew goes for a suggested $15.99 per 16-ounce jar.