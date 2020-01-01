Splenda Brand, the No. 1 sweetener brand recommended by health care professionals has introduced Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes, described by manufacturer Heartland Food Products Group as the first and only no-added-sugar shakes specifically designed to help manage blood sugar and support the needs of people with diabetes and prediabetes. Able to serve as a meal or snack replacement, the smooth, creamy shakes are packed with 16 grams of high-quality protein and key ingredients necessary for diabetes management, including slow-digesting carbohydrates and good-for-you fats, a combination that helps control blood sugar and reduce blood sugar spikes. Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes are also high in fiber, soy- and gluten-free, and suitable for lactose-intolerant individuals. The cleaner-label line comes in three consumer-favorite flavors: Milk Chocolate, French Vanilla and, in another first for the category, Strawberry Banana. A 6-pack of 8-fluid-ounce shakes retails for a suggested $9.99.