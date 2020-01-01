Spindrift® Sparkling Water

What if sparkling water tasted like real fruit — because it was made with real fruit? Spindrift is the first sparkling water in the U.S. made with real squeezed fruit. At Spindrift, we celebrate the unique, delicious taste that only real ingredients can deliver.

The first batch of our sparkling water was created in our founder’s kitchen with fruit and a hand-juicer; today the recipes are exactly the same: water, the right amount of bubbles, and real squeezed fruit — yup, that’s it.

Making a delicious product requires the best ingredients. At Spindrift, we proudly work with family farms to source the best-tasting fruit to make the juices and rich purees we use. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich sparkling water that each taste just like the fruit they’re named after. Today, we make 10 refreshing varieties, each made with the fruit in its name: Blackberry, Cucumber, Cranberry Raspberry, Grapefruit, Half Tea & Half Lemon, Lemon, Lime, Orange Mango, Raspberry Lime, and Strawberry. We drink it, we share it, we love it. We hope you enjoy it, too.