S.Pellegrino Essenza Coffee-Inspired Flavors

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water has now come out with coffee-inspired Essenza beverages. Evoking the offerings and ambiance of Italian coffee bars, the sparkling waters are gently caffeinated, making them appropriate for a mid-morning pick-me-up or a subtly energizing afternoon snack accompaniment. The beverages contains zero calories and zero sweeteners with 30 milligrams of caffeine -- about one-third of the amount in an average cup of coffee -- and come in three indulgent combinations: Exotic Vanilla & Coffee flavors, Delicious Cocoa & Coffee flavors, and Smooth Caramel & Coffee flavors. An 8-can fridge pack retails for a suggested $5.99. The first zero-calorie flavored offering from the brand, S.Pellegrino Essenza originally launched in the United States in 2019 with flavors inspired by Mediterranean coastal fruits in four combinations: Tangerine & Wild Strawberry, Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate, Lemon & Lemon Zest, and Blood Orange & Black Raspberry. All S.Pellegrino products are bottled at the source in Italy.