Specialty Food Association Unveils Rebranding

10/01/2019
Specialty Food Association Rebrands, Expands
The Specialty Food Association's rebrand includes a new logo

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has revealed what it calls a comprehensive rebrand, advancing its new vision to “Shape the Future of Food,” including an array of educational, networking and research offerings aimed at better serving the needs of its growing membership.

The rebranding also features a redesigned SFA logo in the form of an imperfect circle to symbolize the constantly shifting and evolving specialty food industry, and the limitless impact that food and beverages have on culture and everyday lives. According to the trade association, the revamped logo also represents SFA’s 360-degree approach to nurturing and launching new specialty food products and companies since its founding in 1952.

“For decades, the SFA has been at the forefront of food innovation,” noted Phil Kafarakis, the organization’s president. “Our top priority is to continue offering new ways to support our always-evolving community and to help our member companies grow and succeed. The current American appetite for clean, authentic, flavorful and healthier foods is here to stay. Through the rebrand and our expanded offerings, we’ll be inviting in a wider range of members to fully represent the marketplace and better reflect the diversity of our consumer-focused industry.”

New York-based SFA represents manufacturers, importers, entrepreneurs, retailers, distributors and others involved in the $148 billion specialty food industry. With more than 3,800 member companies, the association hosts the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows, as well as producing the quarterly Specialty Food Magazine and the annual Sofi Awards recognizing the best in specialty products.

