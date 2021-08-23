SpartanNash Promotes From Within for Financial Role

Grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash has promoted Tyler King from senior director to VP, finance and finance business partner for the company’s retail business segment.

In his new role, King will be an advisor for the retail business segment, led by EVP and General Manager, Corporate Retail Tom Swanson. King will provide strategic insights to support SpartanNash’s 148 retail stores in attaining financial goals and company objectives. He will report to EVP and CFO Jason Monaco.

King joined SpartanNash in 2007 as manager, retail inventory. Since then, he has been director, retail inventory (2015-18), director, retail accounting (2018-20) and, most recently, senior director, finance (2020-21). He began his career at Borders Group Inc. as associate director, finance. King earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Saginaw Valley State University.

“Tyler’s experience in delivering strong company financials has helped SpartanNash’s retail business segment establish a go-forward strategy that is grounded in sound financial decisions,” Monaco said. “As a part of our People First culture, we recognize potential and are committed to growing top talent. We are excited for this next step in Tyler’s career with SpartanNash as we continue to drive the customer growth strategy and operational excellence.”

SpartanNash faced “headwinds” in its second quarter, leading to lower sales. For the 12-week period ending July 17, net sales at SpartanNash dipped 3.6%, or $2.11 billion, from the second quarter of 2020, when COVID-fueled sales reached $2.18 billion.

In its retail business, SpartanNash reported an increase of 12.2% in retail comparable- store sales from the pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019, but a slide of 2.7% compared with 2020’s second quarter. Net sales for retail were down 1.8%, or $11.3 million, to $620 million, from $631.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, the company unveiled its new micro-fulfillment center in west Michigan a few weeks ago. The Caledonia, Mich.-based facility is designed to meet the needs of today’s consumers interested in a flexible shopping experience with in-store, click-and-collect, and home delivery options. The 55,000-square-foot building is equipped to hold 16,000 shelf-stable, fresh, refrigerated and frozen products that will be sent to customers of Fresh Market, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare, and Forest Hill Foods stores, mainly in the Grand Rapids and Holland areas.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates almost 150 supermarkets, mainly under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, and Dan’s Supermarket.