Sparkling Ice Cranberry Frost Zero-Calorie Carbonated Beverage

New from Talking Rain Beverage Co. is Sparkling Ice Cranberry Frost, a limited-edition flavor launching just in time for the holidays. It is said to be a refreshing, fruity carbonated beverage bursting with flavors of sweet cranberries, and just the right amount of ginger. Like all Sparkling Ice products, Cranberry Frost is a zero-calorie, zero-sugar beverage containing antioxidants and vitamins, and it retails for a suggested $1.19-$1.29 per 12-ounce bottle.