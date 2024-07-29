Spam Korean BBQ Flavored Variety

Hormel Foods’ beloved Spam brand is heating things up with the rollout of Spam Korean BBQ Flavored, a sweet and spicy variety featuring a zesty blend of such ingredients as soy sauce, garlic, ginger, paprika and sesame, with a hint of spice from gochujang paste, a Korean fermented red chili paste. Now available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com, the tangy, complex flavor is a nod to Spam’s special place in Korean culture, as well as to the rising trend of Korean barbecue on menus across the United States. The brand’s 12th permanent variety was created to be grilled and then enjoyed over rice or on a toasted bun with kimchi slaw. A 12-ounce can retails for a suggested $3.98. To mark the launch, celebrity chef Esther Choi has joined forces with the brand to incorporate the product into some of her signature dishes.