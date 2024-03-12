Capitalizing on a longtime favorite children’s book character, SpaghettiOs Original Canned Pasta With Where’s Waldo? Shapes aims to make mealtime a game of hide and seek. The playful kids' pasta features fun Where’s Waldo?-themed pasta shapes – including Waldo, Woof, Waldo’s iconic striped shirt and his perennial beanie – in a rich tomato-and-cheese sauce. Further, not only is the product fun, but it’s also nutritious: Each serving is packed with four essential nutrients and contains a half-cup of vegetables, offering a wholesome and easy lunch or dinner option for on-the-go families. A 15.8-ounce can retails for a suggested $1.08. SpaghettiOs is just one of the iconic brands of The Campbell’s Co.