Southern Recipe Small Batch Limited Edition Hatch Chile Pork Rinds

Southern Recipe division Southern Recipe Small Batch, a producer of authentic, handcrafted, small-batch pork rinds, is again bringing innovation to the snack aisle with its latest flavor, Limited Edition Hatch Chile Pork Rinds. Popped in sunflower oil to achieve a lightness of flavor, and dusted with a seasoning that includes chili powder and garlic, the crunchy snack features 7 grams of collagen protein and is low in carbs. Hatch chile season has always been a major occasion in the Southwest, but it’s now spreading nationwide as shoppers seek additional regional flavors to bring greater zest to their food. Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds of all varieties retail for a suggested $3.99 per 3.625-ounce bag, while supplies last.