Southern Breeze Sweet Teas now offers pre-sweetened, bagged teas for cold-brewing in its new Cold Brew Sweet Teas. Tea lovers can enjoy a favorite Southern staple without the hassle of the traditional brewing process, and it is also sugar-free. The line includes Original, Peach, Raspberry and Half & Half, each of which retailers for a suggested $3.49 per box of 20 single-serve bags.