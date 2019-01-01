Press enter to search
Ferrara Candy Co. has expanded its award-winning dual-texture Big Chewy Nerds product with the launch of Sour Big Chewy Nerds. Featuring a sour chewy center enveloped in a sweet, crunchy Nerds candy shell, Sour Big Chewy Nerds is coming to mass-market, grocery and convenience stores nationwide in April, moving the brand into the growing sour-candy segment. Offering a variety of sour flavors, among them Brainiac Blue Raspberry, Streaming Strawberry Lemonade, Wiki Watermelon and Blood Orange Byte, the product will be available in a 4.25-ounce concession box retailing for a suggested $1.09, a 6-ounce medium peg bag retailing for a suggested $1.99, and a 10-ounce stand-up bag retailing for a suggested $2.99. 

