Capitalizing on ginger’s digestive benefits, Soov Sparkling Tonics are better-for-you beverages made with real ginger juice and other natural digestion-friendly ingredients. The line contains 80% less sugar than a typical ginger ale, with no GMOs, gluten, artificial sweeteners, stevia, and or caffeine, and can also be used as a cocktail mixer. Formulated with the help of dietitians, food scientists and beverage experts, Soov is available in sweet and spicy Pineapple, bold Mint, and calming Chamomile flavors. The suggested retail price for any flavor is $3.99 per 12-ounce can.