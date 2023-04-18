Somos Mexican Street Corn White Rice

Mexican food brand Somos is delivering the flavors of Mexico’s beloved esquites – Mexican street corn served off the cob and in a cup – to U.S. consumers nationwide with the launch of Mexican Street Corn White Rice. The convenient, microwaveable plant-based product combines the fire-roasted charred corn of esquites with long-grain white rice and such Aztec spices as epazote and chile de arbol. Mexican Street Corn White Rice can be served up as part of a weeknight dinner or eaten right out of the bag. As is the case with all Somos products, Mexican Street Corn White Rice’s ingredients are plant-based, non-GMO and grown in Mexico. Somos’ founders recommend adding mayonnaise or crema, cotija cheese and hot sauce – not necessarily in that order or all at once – to the rice, which retails for a suggested $3.79 per 8.8-ounce resealable pouch. The brand has also recently added to its lineup Chipotle Refried Black Beans, featuring a smoky flavor and a bit of heat, with 8 grams of protein per serving, and Poblano Brown Rice, offering subtle heat and flavor, as well as a distinctive green hue.