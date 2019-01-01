Somers Family MustKetch

MustKetch, from Somers Family Specialties LLC, combines a proprietary mustard-and-ketchup recipe, along with various spices and natural flavors, to create three unique taste experiences. Made in the U.S.A., developed with the assistance of famed Chicago chef Charlie Baggs, and containing no preservatives, high-fructose corn syrup, genetically modified food ingredients, or artificial flavors or colors, the innovative condiment is also gluten- and cholesterol-free, with only 35 calories per 2-tablespoon serving. The line consists of Original, designed for use on hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, French fries, hash browns and scrambled eggs; Zesty, featuring a bit more mustard, along with dill, poppy seeds and celery salt, for a tangy, tasty addition to hot dogs, bratwurst, sausage, tuna salad and French fries, or as a dip or salad dressing; and Smoke, a slow-cooked essence with spicy, peppery undertones, for use as a marinade or as a brush-on topping for grilled meats, fish and veggies. A bottle ranging in size from 17.4 ounces to 19.1 ounces retails for a suggested $6.99.