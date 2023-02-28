Sola Bread, Bagel, Bun and Granola Reformulation

Sola, which offers keto-friendly, no-added-sugar foods, has refreshed its brand with an updated logo, refreshed packaging and ingredient reformulations across its full portfolio. The reformulation positions Sola’s bread, buns and bagels as the only national non-GMO, low-carb brand in the commercial bread aisle, while the full product portfolio is now also Keto Certified and contains no saturated fats and no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. To reflect the product reformulations, Sola has debuted a logo inspired by the sun and the brand’s more natural and relevant evolution, along with premium matte packaging that features updated colors and claims. The brand has also launched a redesigned website offering Sola’s full product lines, exclusive variety packs, a store locator tool and fresh content, including chef-created low-carb recipes. The ingredient changes and Non-GMO Certification will now allow Sola to be distributed in the natural and organic channel, and the brand plans to reveal further distribution in that space throughout 2023. The suggested retail price is $9 per 14- to 15-ounce loaf of bread (size depends on flavor); approximately 12-ounce bag of bagels of any variety; and 11-ounce bag of any variety of granola, while a 9-ounce package of buns of either variety retails for a suggested $7.