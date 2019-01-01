Press enter to search
So Delicious Dairy Free Oatmilk Creamers

So Delicious Dairy Free Oatmilk Creamers

So Delicious Dairy Free Oatmilk Creamers

So Delicious Dairy Free Oatmilk Creamers are made using gluten-free oats, producing a rich, creamy taste and texture. Available in Original, with 0 grams of added sugar and a subtle taste of toasted oats and brown sugar; smooth, rich Vanilla; and limited-edition Snickerdoodle, featuring fresh-baked cookie flavor and a touch of cinnamon, the product line is dairy-, nut-, soy- and gluten-free; Vegan Action Certified; and Non-GMO Project Verified. The launch follows the Danone North America brand’s recent forays into oatmilk yogurt alternatives and frozen desserts, as well as its popular coconutmilk-based creamer line. A pint retails for a suggested $2.79.

 

