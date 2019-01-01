So Delicious Dairy Free Oatmilk Creamers are made using gluten-free oats, producing a rich, creamy taste and texture. Available in Original, with 0 grams of added sugar and a subtle taste of toasted oats and brown sugar; smooth, rich Vanilla; and limited-edition Snickerdoodle, featuring fresh-baked cookie flavor and a touch of cinnamon, the product line is dairy-, nut-, soy- and gluten-free; Vegan Action Certified; and Non-GMO Project Verified. The launch follows the Danone North America brand’s recent forays into oatmilk yogurt alternatives and frozen desserts, as well as its popular coconutmilk-based creamer line. A pint retails for a suggested $2.79.