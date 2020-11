Just in time for the holiday season, Snyder’s of Hanover has added a limited-edition sweet-and-salty treat to its pretzel roundup. Made from wholesome ingredients, Snyder’s of Hanover Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzel Rounds are light and crispy oven-baked pretzel balls coated with a sweet outer layer of milk chocolate. A 5-ounce bag of the festive snack retails for a suggested $3.49.